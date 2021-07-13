Results Revealed Today

EDISON RESEARCH revealed data from its Latino Podcast Listener Report 2021 TODAY (7/13), highlighting a big year-to-year jump in the number of U.S. Latinos 18 years old or older reporting that they have listened to a podcast in the last month.

Among the data points offered by the study, which was commissioned by ADONDE MEDIA, LANTIGUA WILLIAMS & CO., LIBSYN, PRX, SIMPLECAST, SONORO, and SXM MEDIA, that jump in last-month listening saw the percentage go from 25% to 36% in a year, a 44% increase; 54% saying they began listening to podcasts in the pandemic (44% of non-Spanish-dominant listeners, 57% of Spanish-dominant listeners); the percentage of U.S. Latinos reached daily by podcasts jumped from 11% in first quarter 2020 to 21% this year; 75% reported being likely to purchase a brand on a podcast hosted by Latinos; 29% are weekly listeners; 48% said they've listened to English-language podcasts while 33% said they'd listened to a Spanish-language podcast; and the demographic split shows 58% of Latino monthly podcast listeners are men and 48% are ages 18-34. #5% said they are Spanish-language dominant.

"Last year's study put so much emphasis on the upside for podcast listening growth among Latinos, but these new findings surpassed our expectations in just one year,” said EDISON RESAEARCH Dir./Research GABRIEL SOTO. “The number of monthly podcast listeners among U.S. Latinos soared. And it didn’t just take a pandemic, but everyone a part of this beautiful community -- creators, marketers, platforms and everyone else in the industry. We are happy we got to measure the fruits of the labor of so many, and we’ll continue doing so – the ceiling is high."

ADONDE MEDIA CEO MARTINA CASTRO said, “This second round of the study tells a nuanced and exciting story of a diverse community that is quickly discovering podcasts, and that is growing at an impressive rate. This data once again shows the value of being counted and demands that the industry pay attention to Latinos as a valuable demographic of listeners, both in English and en español.”

See the report at www.edisonresearch.com/the-latino-podcast-listener-report-2021.

« see more Net News