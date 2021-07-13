June 2021

The question The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. and our compatriots from XTRENDS are asking today is a simple one. Why is JUNE bustin’ out all over? Is it because the sheep aren’t sheepish anymore? Could it be because NIELSEN has deemed it so with this release? Or, are we just stuck on an endless carousel of forced cultural references? Whatever the answer, this particular survey came bursting forth on MAY 27th and met its ultimate demise on JUNE 23rd. It featured many “days,” the most notable of which was MEMORIAL DAY, which included a long government mandated weekend. It was also the beginning of a much anticipated vacation season. So, what do the numbers say? Read on…

NEW YORK: A Close Call

The top two 6+ stations remained unchanged from our previous recap, but the gap between them was as narrow as is mathematically possible. iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) was in first place for the eighth book in a row (6.7-6.6). It was being hotly pursued by MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS which posted its largest share in over a year (6.3-6.5). SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9 FM) had its first up book since FEBRUARY as it moved up to #3 (5.1-5.7). This forced AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS-F to step down to #4 (5.7-5.5). Repeating at #5 was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) (4.6-4.7). It was hearing footsteps from cluster mate iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) which remained at #6 but with its best performance since OCTOBER (4.1-4.6). WLTW continued to lead the cume parade with a 3.4% increase (3,440,300-3,555,700). The market rose by 0.3%.

For the tenth straight survey WLTW was the 25-54 market leader. The station was up slightly but WSKQ, which finished in second place for the eleventh book in a row, posted its best share since JULY to significantly tighten the race. WBLS repeated at #3 but with its highest score in over a year. WHTZ had its best book since NOVEMBER as it stepped up to #4. WCBS-F dipped to #5 with its second straight down book.

For the first time since AUGUST WSKQ punctured the double-digit bubble as it led the 18-34 festivities for the sixth straight survey. Last month there were three stations bunched together at #2. This time only one remained – WLTW stood alone thanks to its best Frosty-free share in over a year. WHTZ stepped down to #3 despite a solid increase. MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) slipped to a tie at #4 with its lowest mark since visions of sugar plums were involved with the latest dance craze. The station was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Rhythmic AC WKTU which advanced from a tie at #6 with its largest share in over a year. WCBS-F dipped to #6 and was partnered with AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) which moved up three places with its third straight up book.

This was the eighth straight survey that WLTW and WSKQ finished #1 and #2, respectively, in the 18-49 brouhaha. Both stations had strong increases and were at least two shares ahead of their closest competitors. Speaking of which, WHTZ moved up a couple of slots to #3 with its best outing since NOVEMBER. WCBS-F slipped to #4 with a small loss and was tied with WBLS which had a slight increase. Not far off was WKTU which remained at #6 but with its highest mark in over a year.

LOS ANGELES: Spanning The Globe…

…to bring you the constant variety of the 80’s. AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101 FM) was the leading 6+ station for the fifth book in a row (5.3-5.5). The gap between it and #2 iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST widened a bit as KOST posted its lowest total since NOVEMBER (5.2-4.9). iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A repeated at #3 but with its smallest share since SEPTEMBER (4.8-4.4). UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) moved up to #4 with its highest mark in over a year (4.0-4.2). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) repeated at #5 (4.1-4.1) while AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) slid to #6 with its lowest score since we were settling down for a long winter’s nap. It was partnered with AUDACY Adult Hits KCBS which stepped up from #7 (3.9-3.9). KRTH was the cume leader and was up 7.9% (2,244,300-2,421,900). The market was off by 0.7%.

The 25-54 demo was feeling the love as KLVE jumped up to #1 with its best outing in over a year. The station barely edged out a stationary KRTH which got back most of last month’s big share loss. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) also had its best book in over a year as it advanced from #8 to #3. It narrowly defeated SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA) which moved up a couple of slots to #4 with its third up book in a row. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KIIS FM) slipped to #5 while KOST skidded from #1 to #6 with its lowest share since OCTOBER. KCBS dropped to #7 with its third straight down book.

KYSR continued to have its way with the 18-34 demo. The station was #1 for the fifth book in a row, landed its largest share in over a year and led its closest pursuer by more than three shares. That would be KIIS which wrested control of that position with its best performance since JULY. KRTH was up slightly but still stepped down to #3. It was inches in front of KBIG which advanced from #8 to #4 as it halted a two-book slide. KLAX leapt from a tie at #9 to #5 with its highest mark in over a year. In the prior survey iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) and KOST had been sequestered at #4. Both stations were off this month and ended up at #6 and #7, respectively.

KLVE was up for the fourth book in a row as it won the 18-49 campaign for the second straight survey. KRTH repeated at #2 with a small increase but it had company as KYSR advanced from #4 with – again – its best book in over a year. This dynamic duo was a half share behind the leader. KLAX broke its #5 tie with KIIS as it stepped up to #4 with its largest number in over a year. KIIS remained behind at #5 even though it, too, had its best outing in over a year. KOST dropped from a tie at #2 to #6.

CHICAGO: Four In A Row

Generally speaking, when a station finishes #1 6+ for four books in a row we can officially declare that a trend. That is exactly what iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) accomplished this month. However, the station did end a solid three-book surge (7.1-6.5). AUDACY News WBBM-A was the #2 station, also for the fourth straight survey (5.9-6.0). Speaking of four-peats, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) was in the third place position for the fourth consecutive month (5.8-5.6). The trend continued for the #4 station, a place occupied by HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1FM THE DRIVE) which ended a strong three-book surge (5.4-5.2). UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUE BUÉNA 105.1) regained all of last month’s share loss (3.8-4.1) as it moved up to #5. WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ posted its lowest total since SEPTEMBER (4.2-3.4) as it slid from #5 to a tie at #8. Your new cume leader was iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) which grew by 1.0% (1,232,700-1,245,100). The market was up by 1.6%.

In our previous visit WOJO and WVAZ were tied atop the 25-54 leaderboard. That partnership was short lived as WOJO led the way for the fifth straight survey as it regained all of last month’s share loss. WVAZ slipped to #3 with a modest decrease. In between was WDRV which motored up to #2 with its best outing since OCTOBER. A flat WLIT remained at #4 while HUBBARD AC WSHE (SHE 100.3) made the leap o’ the book as it leapt from a tie at #13 to #5 with its highest share in over a year. WKSC was close behind at #6 while HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) dropped to a tie at #9 with its smallest share in over a year.

The 18-34 demo was humming some version of “Let’s Go Shufflin’” as stations were moving all over the place. WKSC moved into first place just by being flat. It leapfrogged AUDACY Top 40/M WBBM-F (B96) which repeated at #2 as it ended a robust two-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI advanced from #9 to #3 as it ended a somewhat steep two-book slide. AUDACY Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS) leapt from #8 to #4 with its biggest number in over a year. It was forced to share the moment with WVAZ which dropped from #1 with its lowest score since SEPTEMBER. Also coming in at #4 was CUMULUS Alternative WKQX which remained in place with a small decrease. Previously, UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WVIV (LATINO MIX 93.5 & 103.1) and WLIT were tied at #5. Both stations had down books. WVIV landed in a tie at #9 and WLIT ranked #11.

It was a reversal of fortunes for the top two 18-49 stations. WOJO regained all of last month’s share loss as it stepped up to #1. Meanwhile, WVAZ returned all of last survey’s gain – plus a little extra – as it slipped to #2. It was just ahead of #3 WDRV which remained in place but with its best book in exactly a year. WSHE made a huge move as it advanced from #17 to #5 with its highest mark in over a year. It was just ahead of UNIVISION Spanish AC WPPN (AMOR 106.7) which stepped up to #6 with its best performance since JANUARY.

SAN FRANCISCO: Talkin’ Baseball

The 6+ leader was no surprise as KQED INC. N/T KQED led the way – by a wide margin – for the sixth book in a row (8.2-8.7). What was a bit of a surprise was the advancement of CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A to #2 with its best book in over a year (5.1-6.3). This was largely fueled by the even bigger surprise that the GIANTS are one of the best teams in baseball this year. AUDACY News KCBS-A posted its lowest share in over a year (6.4-5.9) as it dipped to #3. The leading music station this time was iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) which blew into fourth place with its highest score since NOVEMBER (4.3-4.6). BONNEVILLE Urban AC KBLX moved up to #5 with its best book in over a year (4.2-4.5). As recently as JANUARY the station was sitting at #12. BONNEVILLE AC KOIT slipped to #7 with its lowest mark since OCTOBER (4.5-4.0). However, the station retained the cume crown for the eighth book in a row with a 4.2% increase (1,050,500-1,095,000). The market was up by 1.2%

Being in the moment was a good thing for BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) as the station was #1 25-54 for the second straight survey. Both KMVQ and #2 KQED were off a bit, resulting in the two stations being dangerously close to one another. The gap between these two competitors and the rest of the field was two shares. KOIT stepped up to that distant #3 position as it rebounded from a down book. AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @97.3) dipped to #4 as it returned most of last month’s big gain. KCBS-A repeated at #5 with a small loss. KNBR-A advanced from a tie at #10 to #6 where it was greeted by a trio of stations. KISQ, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9), and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL were all claiming to be #6.

Last month KMEL and KISQ were tied at #3 18-34. This month KMEL ended a two-book slide while KISQ had its best book in over a year as the stations rose to #1 and #2, respectively. KQED had a strong increase as it advanced from #7 to #3. KOIT ended a robust two-book surge as it dropped from #1 to #4. KYLD stood alone at #5 with a small loss while its former partner in that space – iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) – dipped to #6 with its lowest score since NOVEMBER. KMVQ fell from #2 to #7 with its smallest share in over a year and met up with KNBR-A which rose from a tie at #13 with its best performance in over a year.

KMVQ easily captured the 18-49 demo for the sixth straight survey. A flat KQED remained at #2 but was about a share off the pace. KISQ was up for the third book in a row to advance from #8 to #3. When this streak began the station was sitting at a tie at #12. KOIT slipped to #4 with its lowest score in over a year while KLLC dipped to #5 with a slight loss. KMEL stepped down to #6 despite ending its four-book slide. KNBR-A moved up to a very close #7 with its third up book in a row.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: (K)LUV Is In The Air

AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 FM K-LUV) has been on quite the ride of late. The station was #1 6+ for the second straight survey (4.9-5.2) but that’s not the complete story. It was also up for the fourth book in a row, a streak that has taken the station from #13 to its current lofty perch. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) was up a couple of places to #2 as it rebounded from a down book (4.3-4.7). iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) dipped to #3 despite having an up book (4.4-4.6). CUMULUS Country KSCS slipped to #4 (4.4-4.4) and met up with AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) which remained in place (4.3-4.4). KDGE became the new cume leader with a gain of 4.5% (1,155,300-1,207,200). The market was off by 0.9%.

Continuing to do as it pleased, KJKK was #1 25-54 for the sixth straight survey despite a slight decrease. KLUV repeated at #2 with a slight gain and was a half share off the lead. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) advanced two spaces to #3 as it got back some of last month’s big share loss. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) dipped to #4 with a slight loss. A couple of stations moved up to join forces at #5. KDGE was up one spot with a slight increase while KZPS rose from a tie at #8 with a small gain. KSCS slipped to #7 with a slight loss. The reality was that stations three through seven were within a half share of one another.

Though KHKS captured the 18-34 crown for the fifth book in a row the race grew decidedly tighter. The station posted its lowest score since grandma was a hit and run victim. Meanwhile, URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT) moved up to #2 with its largest share since AUGUST as it narrowed the gap to less than a half share. KKDA slipped to #3 as it returned all of last month’s small increase. iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) dipped to #4 with a slight increase. It was paired with AUDACY Regional Mexican KMVK (LA GRANDE 107.5) which advanced from a tie at #9. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) slid to #6 with a slight loss and was tied with UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KDXX (LATINO MIX) which moved up from a tie at #9. KSCS was off only slightly but due to the compression of the demo the station fell from a tie at #4 to meet the others at #9.

Though KJKK posted its lowest score since DECEMBER the station managed to remain #1 18-49 for the third book in a row. However, it was forced to share the moment with KLUV which advanced from #4 with its best outing in over a year. KKDA was so close to making it a three-way race as it repeated at #3 with a slight increase. KHKS slid to #4 with a slight loss while KBFB went from a tie at #9 to #5 with its highest share since AUGUST. KZPS regained all of last month’s share loss as it bounced from #12 to a tie at #6. KLNO and KEGL had been an item at #5. Both stations had the identical share loss as they dropped in tandem to tie at #10.

Thus ends round one, but The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be busting out with more JUNE numbers. Our next action splattered issue will feature HOUSTON, WASHINGTON, DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON. Don’t miss it!

Before you click away, head on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News