In Talks?

The NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND is reporting that GOOD KARMA BRANDS is negotiating with ESPN to take over the DISNEY network's last remaining local radio operations, Sports WEPN-A-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK and KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES.

The talks come as no surprise, since GOOD KARMA, headed by CRAIG KARMAZIN, took over operation of ESPN's CHICAGO station, Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000) in a lease agreement in 2019.

