The COUNTRY ON THE COAST FESTIVAL announced its lineup TODAY (7/13), with CHRIS STAPLETON, BROOKS & DUNN and OLD DOMINION serving as headliners for the SEPTEMBER 3rd through 5th event in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. Other artists scheduled to perform include: GARY ALLAN, RANDY ROGERS BAND, TYLER RICH, RYAN GRIFFIN, TIGIRLILY, TOM YANKTON, PRESLEY & TAYLOR, CHRIS JANSON, FRANKIE BALLARD, DARRYL WORLEY, STEVE MOAKLER, LILY ROSE, NATE BARNES, SCOTTY McCREERY, TRACY LAWRENCE, COREY SMITH, ELVIE SHANE, CONFEDERATE RAILROAD and the PEPSI Southern Original winner.

“We really try to have something for everyone, and we’ve already had incredible response to this lineup,” said PEPSI GULF COAST JAM Executive Producer RENDY LOVELADY, who is also organizing this festival. “Artists are back on the road, and we will have the best of the best here for three days!”

Passes are on sale now at GulfCoastJam.com. There will be a price increase beginning THURSDAY, JULY 15th. Three-day general admission passes are currently $139, and will increase to $159. Military and first responder/medical personnel passes rise from $119 to $129. VIP and "Super VIP" tickets move from $429 to $459 and $619 to $639, respectively. Limited quantities of the special side stage passes are $1,150.

