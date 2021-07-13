Live And Local

Now that pandemic restrictions have loosened a bit and Triple A WMVY (MVYRADIO)/MARTHA’S VINEYARD-CAP COD is in its new studios, the station’s long-running SUMMER PORCH CONCERT SERIES returned as of TODAY (7/12).

The first artist to appear will be CAROLINE SKY, one of many local and regional independent artists that will be showcased this summer. This series complements the station's other special events, such as the YOUTH MUSIC SERIES and THE LOCAL MUSIC CAFE.

Learn more about the other artists who will be in the series through the end of AUGUST here.









« see more Net News