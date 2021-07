Dunn

PAISLEY DUNN has joined HOOSIER AM/FM, LLC Country WCJC/MARION, IN as APD/afternoon personality, succeeding TIM THOMAS, who departed in MAY.

DUNN previously worked at TITAN BROADCASTING Country KBKB (101.7 THE BULL)/BURLINGTON, IA and did afternoons at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KWWK (QUICK COUNTRY 96.5)/ROCHESTER, MN, as well as a brief television stint in CASPER, WY.





