Dingell Award

Sen. JON TESTER (D-MT), Sen. JERRY MORAN (R-KS), Rep. MARK TAKANO (D-CA), and retired Rep. PHIL ROE (R-TN) were presented with the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION's inaugural JOHN D. DINGELL, JR. Award for Excellence during this weekend's 2021 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS televised event. The award is presented to Congresspersons and Senators representing the late Rep. DINGELL's public service and bi-partisan work. The four legislators served as leaders and ranking members of the Veterans Affairs Committees of the 116th Congress and passed the Commander JOHN SCOTT HANNON Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act and the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act, addressing mental health and suicide prevention.

“Sens. TESTER and MORAN and Reps. TAKANO and ROE demonstrated bipartisan leadership in working together to secure mental, physical and emotional support resources to help servicemembers who have bravely served our nation,” said NABLF President MICHELLE DUKE. “Their legislation honors the legacy of Rep. DINGELL’s patriotic service in the ARMY during WORLD WAR II and almost six decades in CONGRESS. We are proud to celebrate their work that reflects broadcasters’ commitment to raising awareness of important health and social issues in our communities.”

