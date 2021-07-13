Monroe (Photo: Alexa King)

GRAMMY-nominated Country artist ASHLEY MONROE shared the news on social media TODAY (7/13) that she is battling a rare blood cancer called waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and is set to begin chemotherapy. MONROE is both a critically acclaimed solo artist and a member of the SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE trio PISTOL ANNIES with MIRANDA LAMBERT and ANGALEENA PRESLEY.

She shared on INSTAGRAM that the disease is "causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it. So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, 'Wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. Thankful for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life. Thankful for my angel son, who I am fighting for the most.'"

MONROE and husband, former professional baseball pitcher JOHN DANKS, are parents to son DALTON, who will be four next month. She released her fifth studio album, "Rosegold," independently in APRIL via THIRTY TIGERS.

In her social media post, she asked fans not to share medical advice or opinions, but added, "I could use the prayers."





« see more Net News