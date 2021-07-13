Free Performances By Gloria Gaynor & La India

Gloria Gaynor and LA INDIA, along with others are scheduled for free performances this weekend on CONEY ISLAND in honor of BASTILLE DAY celebrations. GAYNOR, along with SUNDAE SERMON’s – DJ STORMIN’ NORMAN OF DISCO SEQUESTERED will perform at the CONEY ISLAND AMPHITHEATER On SATURDAY (7/17) at 7p (ET). LA INDIA brings her TRAYECTORIA TOUR to the CONEY ISLAND AMPHITHEATER with DJ BEMBONA hosted by LA BRUJA, SUNDAY, (7/18), at 7p (ET).

These free performances are all part of the official BASTILLE DAY Celebrations which kick off today (7/14) in CENTRAL PARK, presented by the CONSULATE GENERAL OF FRANCE in NEW YORK, the FRENCH INSTITUTE ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE (FIAF), the COMMITTEE OF FRENCH SPEAKING SOCIETIES (CAFUSA) and CAPITAL ONE CITY PARKS FOUNDATION SUMMERSTAGE. The festivities begin at 6:30p (ET) with a jazz quintet headlined by GRAMMY-nominated singer KAVITA SHAH, guitarist MATT MUNISTERI, bassist MATT PENMAN, drummer FERENC NEMETH, and violinist OLIVIER MANCHON performing a selection of beloved French classics, a get-up-and-dance set by star JOACHIM GARRAUD who will mix classic French electronic and house music with movie excerpts and a screening of the 2020 French comedy MY DONKEY, MY LOVER & I (ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVENNES) starring LAURE CALAMY (CALL MY AGENT!).

SUMMERSTAGE no longer requires tickets for the performances. All free performances will be open to the public, first come, first served, and accessible to all, but will be subject to venue capacity limits and CDC recommendations for health and safety related to COVID-19. For more info click here.

