Charese Fruge, Kyley Scarlet

In this week's ALL ACCESS “Women To Watch” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE checks in with newly-minted AMIGO RECORDS Dir./Marketing KYLEY SCARLET.

Tracing her career path, SCARLET explained, “I hit a moment after college where I had no idea what I wanted to do so I took a leap of faith - quit my job and decided to work temp job assignments to see if there was anything that might catch my eye. I signed up for a temp agency and my first “assignment” was at EXTREME MUSIC in SANTA MONICA. It was supposed to be a two-week assignment that then turned into seven months. I absolutely loved it and it was then that I learned that you can WORK in music.

