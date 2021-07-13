Hit That Perfect Beat!

Attention mixshow masters! Are you someone who loves music, travel, Pop Culture, and knows how to bring a party to life? Check this out ... TRILLER, the AI-powered social networking service, is looking for their first-ever Resident DJ and has launched a global search for that special someone. By the way, the gig comes with an annual salary of $1 million dollars.

The winner will represent the TRILLER brand globally through media appearances and other marketing, performing for the network's live events and programming. They will also help design music programs for TRILLER brand partnerships as well as new music initiatives across all TRILLER verticals. Though based in LOS ANGELES, the position includes extensive travel.

"We're excited to help find TRILLER's new Resident DJ, which will be a DJ gig like no other," said TIMBALAND and SWIZZ BEATZ, co-founders of the webcast series VERZUZ, which will determine the final candidate to earn the job. "The VERZUZ audience knows what's up, so when the voting begins you can be sure the winning DJ will be someone who has all the right stuff. We can't wait to discover the next superstar behind the decks."

BOBBY SARNEVESHT, Exec. Chairman of TRILLER said, "We're looking for a performer at heart, someone with a big personality, incredible personal flair, and technical skills to match; someone who not only has his, her or their finger on the pulse of music and culture, but who is also creating it. We cannot wait to discover the next superstar behind the decks and have them join our incredible TRILLER team. To all of you DJs around the world, it's time to show us your stuff!"

The global search will be conducted on the TRILLER app, beginning JULY 13, when DJs can post a 5-minute set. TRILLER will narrow the field to 16 final candidates on AUGUST 8 who will battle each other on the live streaming platform VERZUZ, until the final battle, which will happen during the TRILLERVERZ weekend music festival, beginning SEPTEMBER 10th. Complete rules can be found here.

