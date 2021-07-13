Rick Parrish

SUMMITMEDIA OMAHA has named RICK PARRISH President, where he will oversee stations Sports KXSP, Top 40 KQCH, Classic Rock KKCD, AC KSRZ, TODD N TYLER and Rock KEZO.

PARRISH joins SUMMITMEDIA with nearly 50 years of experience, including serving as a Market Manager for several companies, including CLEAR CHANNEL, CUMULUS and CHERRY CREEK.

SUMMITMEDIA CEO CARL PALMER commented, “We are very excited to have RICK lead our amazing team in OMAHA. His wealth of experience, passion and competitive nature will serve us well as we move forward.”

Added PARRISH, “I’m excited to be a part of the leadership of SUMMITMEDIA OMAHA, an excellent team dedicated to entertaining and informing our listeners and achieving outstanding results for our clients. I’m confident that we will continue to grow and receive exceptional results.”

