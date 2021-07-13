Brad Taylor

BRAD TAYLOR has been named SVP/Entertainment for RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS, as it merges with TAYLOR's previous firm BIG MACHINE AGENCY.

TAYLOR will draw upon his broad experience in music, fashion, and celebrity relations to help expand RPR’s entertainment division, utilizing his extensive media and talent relationships on behalf of RPR clients.

For the past 20 years, TAYLOR was the co-founder and CEO of BIG MACHINE AGENCY alongside his wife LESLIE KELLNER TAYLOR. Together they built a global public relations and social media company with offices in NEW YORK CITY and LONDON. There, TAYLOR used innovative campaigns to bring the firm's star-studded roster of clients, to the next level of their careers. Clients have included STEPHEN BALDWIN, JANICE DICKINSON, MICHAEL LOHAN, TRY SONGZ, SALT-N-PEPA and more.

RPR President RICHARD RUBENSTEIN commented, “We’re very pleased to welcome BRAD TAYLOR to our growing team. He has long been a tireless advocate for his clients. His rich network and background will help us leverage our capabilities into new arenas.”

Added TAYLOR, “This came at a time personally where I felt I was prepared to pivot in a new strategic direction, be part of the RPR team, and collaborate with RICHARD RUBENSTEIN, one of the most iconic publicists in NYC. I am excited to apply my spin on things at RPR."

