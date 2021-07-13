Making Inroads In Livestreaming.

FLYMACHINE, the new virtual venue for live entertainment, announced $21 million in new funding led by GREYCROFT PARTNERS and SIGNALFIRE, with additional participation from PRIMARY VENTURE PARTNERS, CONTOUR VENTURE PARTNERS, RED SEA VENTURES and SILICON VALLEY BANK. Angel investors joining the round include music-industry luminaries CORAN CAPSHAW, BILL SILVA, MARTY DIAMOND and LARRY WEBMAN, BAY AREA concert promoter ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT, MUMFORD & SONS' BEN LOVETT, WIRED magazine co-founding editor JOHN BATTELLE and LIONTREE partners.

Commented FLYMACHINE CEO/Co-Founder ANDREW DRESKIN, “Virtual events have an opportunity to change the game for artists, promoters and fans, but the technology that exists today is pretty underwhelming — videobox, paywall, and a bunch of scrolling nonsense; not exactly what one would call game-changing. At FLYMACHINE, we’re creating something different: a digital venue of the future, an art medium, and a social meeting place. It offers a level of depth, agency and social interactivity that hadn’t existed. It’s a pretty cool way to check out a show remotely.”

WASSERMAN MUSIC Managing Executive MARTY DIAMOND added, “FLYMACHINE is live digital events on a completely different level. The social element is unparalleled, and the artist and fan engagement we've seen so far has been amazing. We've already heard great feedback from artists and their teams about the potential to connect more with their fans and bring immersive, new experiences to concerts."

SIGNALFIRE Managing Director WAYNE HU chimed in, “The FLYMACHINE team’s deep track record of architecting many of the world's best live entertainment experiences, including BONNAROO and OUTSIDE LANDS, to name a few, aligns perfectly with the massive opportunity to unlock the future of social streaming for live events. In just a short amount of time, the team has built strategic partnerships with many of the most well-known venues in NORTH AMERICA, developed the most innovative platform in the market, and created a next-generation experience for fans and artists. This was an investment we absolutely had to make.”

« see more Net News