Changes In Austin

WATERLOO MEDIA Alternative KROX (101X)/AUSTIN has announced several changes: EMILY SVAN has joined THE MORNING X WITH JASON DICK AND FRIENDS.

101X PD LYNN BARSTOW said, "New friend EMILY joined the cast about six weeks ago & those guys have begun to gel nicely. EMILY has been in our Promo department for a few years and her tenacity has paid off in a big way."

Meanwhile, night-time air personality MOMO has moved to sister Triple A KGSR-HD2-K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO) for morning drive.

Back at 101X, PM driver CJ MORGAN replaces MOMO as host of 101X's new music show "XPOSURE" on SUNDAY nights at 10p. Hit up CJ with your specialty show requests at CJ@krox.com.

