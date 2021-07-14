Nicole George-Middleton

ASCAP SVP/Membership NICOLE GEORGE-MIDDLETON has been appointed as the Exec. Dir./ASCAP Foundation. In her role, she will report directly to ASCAP CEO ELIZABETH MATTHEWS and join the ASCAP Executive Leadership team.

MATTHEWS said, “NICOLE is an outstanding leader with exciting, fresh ideas for continuing the incredible work of The ASCAP Foundation in music education, in nurturing and developing aspiring songwriters and composers and in using music as therapy. I am thrilled that we can tap her talents and her passion to help grow the important work of The ASCAP Foundation.”

Chairman PAUL WILLIAMS added, “The ASCAP Foundation is about heart and the power of music to bring joy and to make the world a richer, better place. NICOLE has a big heart, deep connections with our ASCAP songwriters and composers and a clear sense of how to harness the goodwill and energy of our entire ASCAP community for the greater good.”

