New Deal

QUU INC. and BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL have agreed to use QUU’s software to publish synced programming and advertiser messages on vehicle dashboards.

“We are pleased to be able to enhance the listening experience of our loyal audiences and to provide better branding for both BONNEVILLE’s brands and those of its advertisers,” said BONNEVILLE Pres. DARRELL BROWN. “This partnership with QUU across BONNEVILLE’s markets positions us well to take advantage of new opportunities in the automobile and beyond.”

“BONNEVILLE has an impressive heritage of community service and a great reputation for having an authentic relationship with its audience,” said QUU CEO STEVE NEWBERRY. “We’re pleased to empower all of their stations with QUU as a market differentiator and new tool to stay even more connected with advertisers and listeners.”

