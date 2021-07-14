Summer Camp Begins In September

MILWAUKEE RADIO ALLIANCE Alternative WLUM (FM 102/1)/MILWAUKEE unveils its lineup for "SUMMERFEST SUMMER CAMP" at THE COOPERAGE in SEPTEMBER featuring RISE AGAINST, BLEACHERS, COLD WAR KIDS, BLACK PUMAS, K.FLAY, grandson, KENNYHOOPLA, and more.

Weekday mornings, FM102/1's ADLER is giving listeners a chance to win a SUMMERFEST SUMMER CAMP POWER PASS for two tickets to every day of SUMMER CAMP.

The FM 102/1 SUMMERFEST SUMMER CAMP lineup is:

9/2 - COLD WAR KIDS and KENNYHOOPLA

9/4 - RISE AGAINST

9/9 - K.FLAY and grandson

9/17 - BLEACHERS

9/18 - BLACK PUMAS

Find more info and the complete lineup here.

« see more Net News