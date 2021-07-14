-
WLUM/Milwaukee Sets Stage For FM 102/1 Summerfest Summer Camp
July 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MILWAUKEE RADIO ALLIANCE Alternative WLUM (FM 102/1)/MILWAUKEE unveils its lineup for "SUMMERFEST SUMMER CAMP" at THE COOPERAGE in SEPTEMBER featuring RISE AGAINST, BLEACHERS, COLD WAR KIDS, BLACK PUMAS, K.FLAY, grandson, KENNYHOOPLA, and more.
Weekday mornings, FM102/1's ADLER is giving listeners a chance to win a SUMMERFEST SUMMER CAMP POWER PASS for two tickets to every day of SUMMER CAMP.
The FM 102/1 SUMMERFEST SUMMER CAMP lineup is:
- 9/2 - COLD WAR KIDS and KENNYHOOPLA
- 9/4 - RISE AGAINST
- 9/9 - K.FLAY and grandson
- 9/17 - BLEACHERS
- 9/18 - BLACK PUMAS
Find more info and the complete lineup here.