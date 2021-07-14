Adds Publicity Vets Jill Mango And Ally Norton

SPINLAB COMMUNICATIONS taps JILL MANGO as VP/Communications and ALLY NORTON to the position of Dir./Communications at the company. MANGO will head up the NEW YORK offices, while NORTON will work out of the company’s headquarters in LOS ANGELES.

“JILL brings with her a vast amount of experience in venue and artist publicity as well as in the corporate communications arena and ALLY has an incredible track record in helping companies build their profiles in ways that boost their bottom lines,” said CEO JOHN VLAUTIN. “The addition of these two seasoned publicists to our team means that SPINLAB now has a deep bench of executive talent on both coasts working with our incredible clients to build and implement communications strategies that yield meaningful growth for their businesses."

