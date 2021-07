Coming Sept. 23rd

TELEMUNDO and BILLBOARD have set the date for the 2021 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS. The SEPTEMBER 23 show, to be broadcast live on TELEMUNDO, is set for the WATSCO CENTER in CORAL GABLES, FL.

The awards show will be one of the features of BILLBOARD's LATIN MUSIC WEEK in MIAMI, SEPTEMBER 20-25.

