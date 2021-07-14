Amplifying Their Stories

LEMONADA MEDIA's newest podcast is a series of interviews with young authors who have experienced incarceration. "WRITTEN OFF," co-produced with actor JAY ELLIS and AARON BERGMAN's BLACK BAR MITZVAH, is hosted by author WALTER THOMPSON-HERNANDEZ, with performers like JOHN LEGEND, ISSA RAE, YVONNE ORJI, RANDALL PARK, KEKE PALMER, KARAMO BROWN, JULIO TORRES, and JESSE WILLIAMS reading the subjects' works. The first two episodes have been posted.

"I believe this series will help to drastically erase the stigma surrounding formerly incarcerated people," said THOMPSON-HERNANDEZ. "As a former youth offender, hearing the stories, poems and art that our interviewees have shared speaks volumes to the idea that a criminal record shouldn't erase any person's humanity. For me, 'WRITTEN OFF' means going back to my early teenage self and reminding him that I was always more than what society perceived me to be."

ELLIS added, "It is an honor, a privilege, and a joy to be able to bring their beautiful writing to everyone in the world and have some of my friends be the voices that read their work."

