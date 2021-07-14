December 12th

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Alternative XTRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO has put together a "HOLIDAY BENEFIT CONCERT" for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12th at the PECHANGA ARENA with LOCAL NATIVES, BLACK PUMAS, KENNYHOOPLA, and SURF CURSE.

91X PD GARETT MICHAELS said, “Although it’s JULY, we’re excited for the return of the 91X HOLIDAY BENEFIT CONCERt in DECEMBER! For this year, we have curated an artist lineup that represents the musical diversity of 91X and channels our spirit of music discovery. We can’t wait to welcome 91X listeners and all fellow music lovers back to PECHANGA ARENA for what’s going to be an incredible night of music!”

Tickets are on sale this SATURDAY, JULY 17th. Find more info here.

