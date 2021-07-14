-
The Brant Hansen Show Added To KEEH/Spokane, WA Afternoons
July 14, 2021 at 8:45 AM (PT)
SMARTRADIO SUITE has announced that THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW has been added to PM drive on UPPER COLUMBIA MEDIA ASSOCIATION Contemporary Christian KEEH (SHINE 104.9 FM)/SPOKANE, WA.
General Manager, DARIN PATZER said, “We are humbled and grateful through our partnership with CHRISTIAN FM/SMARTRADIO SUITE to be able to utilize the talent of BRANT HANSEN and SHERRI LYNN on our local radio station ...their humor, spiritual depth and oddness!"