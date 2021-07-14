Heard In More Than 200 Markets

SMARTRADIO SUITE has announced that THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW has been added to PM drive on UPPER COLUMBIA MEDIA ASSOCIATION Contemporary Christian KEEH (SHINE 104.9 FM)/SPOKANE, WA.



General Manager, DARIN PATZER said, “We are humbled and grateful through our partnership with CHRISTIAN FM/SMARTRADIO SUITE to be able to utilize the talent of BRANT HANSEN and SHERRI LYNN on our local radio station ...their humor, spiritual depth and oddness!"

