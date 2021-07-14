Metallica Turns 40

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA have announced details for their 40th birthday celebration by inviting the worldwide METALLICA Family to join them in their hometown of SAN FRANCISCO for two live shows featuring two different setlists on DECEMBER 17th & 19th at CHASE CENTER in SAN FRANCISCO. Tickets for these shows will be available only to registered members of METALLICA's "Fifth Member" fan club.

METALLICA is returning to CHASE CENTER for the first time since the SEPTEMBER 2019 S&M2 concerts that also served as the venue’s grand opening. In addition to these two shows, METALLICA will be curating other live music and comedy events, Blackened Whiskey tastings, and more all around the city during the long four-day weekend of celebrations starting on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16th.

Tickets for the DECEMBER 17 and 19 CHASE CENTER shows will be available only to registered "Fifth Members" who are invited to enter to win a reservation code that will guarantee them the opportunity to purchase tickets. Reservation winners will be chosen randomly and e-mailed additional information and directions to proceed with purchase. Winners will have the option to choose from two-day tickets to gain entry to both shows or single-day tickets for the show on either DECEMBER 17th or DECEMBER 19th.

For more information and updates, stay tuned to Metallica.com.

