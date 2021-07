Dana

In the wake of the deal that put the show on several AUDACY News-Talk stations, RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH has added several more affiliates.

The new affiliates include ROCK OF TALK LLC News-Talk KIVA-A (THE ROCK OF TALK)/ALBUQUERQUE; BEE BROADCASTING, INC. News-Talk KJJR-A-K300DK/WHITEFISH, MT; SKYWEST MEDIA Oldies KNFT-A/BAYARD, NM; SUTTON Variety KRSN-A-K296GI/LOS ALAMOS, NM; LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KWOR-A-K284CJ/WORLAND, WY; LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KODI-A-K244CG/CODY, WY; LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KIML-A-K294BD/GILLETTE, WY; DELTA RADIO NETWORK News-Talk WNIX-A-W266BY/GREENVILLE, MS; and WYCHE SERVICES CORP.'s WULK/CRAWFORDVILLE, GA.

