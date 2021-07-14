Sauter

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, owner and operator of Triple A WYEP (91.3 WYEP) and NPR News WESA (90.5 WESA), has elevated MIKE SAUTER from Station Manager at WYEP to the role of VP/Broadcasting. As we reported last week, LIZ FELIX assumed the role of PD for WYEP (Net News 7/7)

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING President/CEO TERRY O’REILLY said, “MIKE has been with our organization for approaching two decades, and in that period, he has developed a thorough understanding of both our business and the audiences we serve. WYEP and WESA share a common goal: to be leaders in the service they provide in music and journalism, respectively. We're thrilled to take this next important step for our organization, by placing MIKE at the helm of our broadcast operations and programming.”

SAUTER said, “While I have a deep love for the music that WYEP plays every day, I have also always been a voracious news consumer and thusly, have great respect for what my colleagues on 90.5 WESA bring to the media landscape in the PITTSBURGH region. I’m excited to have an opportunity to work with all of the producers and show hosts here at PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING to make sure we’re serving the needs of the very passionate listeners of both WYEP and WESA.”

SAUTER joined PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING in 2004 and has held positions at WYEP as host of The Midday Mix, MD, PD and was promoted to station manager in 2019. Before joining the staff at WYEP, he was a longtime DJ at WHTG/ASBURY PARK, NJ. He began his career playing music on the radio in 1984 at college in Ithaca, NY.





