New Classics In Jackson, MS

NEW SOUTH RADIO flipped WIIN-A W271DF-FM (102.1)/JACKSON, MI to Rhythmic AC as 102-1 THE BOX. The station debuts with 10,000 songs in a row, commercial free.

WIIN-A W271DF-FM (102.1) had been simulcasting WHJT-HD2 (BLUES 93.1).

NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON, MS Market Mgr. BOB LAWRENCE noted, "CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI has been in dire need of a Classic R&B "party" station. We will be playing everything from MOTOWN right up through the 90s; the core of which is 80s. You’ll hear Classics from the TEMPS, EMOTIONS, JANET JACKSON, SNAP, NAUGHTY BY NATURE, and so much more!"

PD TYRONE DAVIS added, "I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting new format on our brand new radio station. The music crosses all demos and may end up being the most fun I’ve ever had programming a radio station."

