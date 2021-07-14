BlackHawk

Country band BLACKHAWK and Southern Rock group THE OUTLAWS have signed exclusive booking deals with UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA), where they will be represented worldwide in all areas. Both bands are managed by RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT.

"THE OUTLAWS are a pillar in the history and the fabric of Southern Rock music today,” said UTA's ALEC VIDMAR, GREG JANESE and LANCE ROBERTS in a joint statement. "BLACKHAWK produced some of the most iconic songs of '90s Country music with distinctive three-part harmonies. It is not every day we have the opportunity to work with such genre-defying acts. We are over the moon to work with both iconic groups to bring their music to crowds everywhere."

