STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP has flipped KTMT/MEDFORD, OR to Contemporary Christian (JOY 93.7). The former station, STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Top 40 KTMT (93.7 NOW FM), moved to KCMX-HD3/K227AA and rebranded to (HITS 93.3). (Net News 7/12)

JOY 93.7's new lineup is KEVIN & TAYLOR in the morning, GARY THOMPSON during middays, MEKELA RAE in PM drive, and the syndicated show KEEP THE FAITH at night. STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP SVP/Programming BOB THORNTON and CCM Branding Manager JEREMIAH RICHARDSON will oversee content.

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP SVP/Programming BOB THORNTON shared, “We’re excited to bring a local, commercial CCM station to the ROGUE VALLEY. We’ve made a commitment to the local business and church communities and look forward to connecting with families across the region. MEKELA, in particular, is going to be a fabulous ambassador for the station in MEDFORD, with more coming to the team soon.”

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP/MEDFORD Market Manager JOE MUSSIO said, “This station has become a reality at a grass-roots level. Businesses started telling us they wanted a station like this where they could advertise and be a part of a local Christian music station. That’s how it all began."

