Brian 'The Guru' James

BLUEBERRY BROADCASTING Rock WTOS/AUGUSTA-WATERVILLE, ME has named BRIAN "THE GURU" JAMES PD, taking over from Programming OM JACK O'BRIEN, who remains in that position. JAMES joins the station after a 34-year run at TOWNSQUARE Classic Rock WBLM/PORTLAND, ME.

BLUEBERRY BROADCASTING VP/COO BRUCE BIETTE said, “BRIAN is a master at his craft. He's a real pro radio guy and we are looking forward to him being a member of the BLUEBERRY team and helping take the legendary WTOS brand to even newer heights."

JAMES said, "Joining MAINE-owned BLUEBERRY BROADCASTING is a dream come true for me. I was born and raised in MAINE’S Capital city of AUGUSTA, so this is a true homecoming. The first rock radio station I worked for was WTOS in the summer of 1987, just before I boarded the rock n' roll blimp. I've spent the first half of my career at a legendary MAINE rock station and I'm going to spend the same for the next half. That's right, I plan on being on the radio for another 30 plus years."

« see more Net News