Stapleton (Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com)

ASCAP has announced that MERCURY NASHVILLE's CHRIS STAPLETON will join songwriting collaborator DAN WILSON of SEMISONIC in leading the lineup of the 2021 "ASCAP Experience" for songwriters and composers with their virtual expert session, "The Art of Collaboration with CHRIS STAPLETON and DAN WILSON." It is set for WEDNESDAY, JULY 28th. Their conversation will go into depth on their experiences co-penning iconic songs in a variety of genres for stars.

The free virtual programs started TODAY (7/14), with twice monthly sessions on WEDNESDAYS available on a variety of platforms. For more information on upcoming sessions and to RSVP, visit ASCAPexperience.com.

« see more Net News