Consumer Sentiment Measured

Nine in 10 consumers surveyed in NIELSEN AUDIO's latest COVID-19 Consumer Sentiment Study said they are "ready to go" for life to return to "normal," with the biggest jump coming between MARCH (61%) and JUNE. Last month's numbers show consumer sentiment about the recovery -- led by AM/FM listeners -- taking a marked jump in all categories, from stores reopening to resuming regular activities.

NIELSEN's BILL ROSE and JON MILLER unveiled the study's results in a webinar TODAY (7/14), revealing data points like a sharp increase in working in an office as opposed to at home in recent months; a drop in use of public transportation along with a commensurate jump in time spent in vehicles (with heavy listeners more likely to spend over an hour in their vehicles); in-person schooling rising while virtual and home-school classes are declining; increased acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine and related resumption of normal activities; a general optimism about the economy (48% thinking it will improve, 29% saying it's unchanged, 23% saying it will get worse) but most also thinking that their own finances won't change in the coming months; and a close race between in-store shopping and shopping online with home shipping.

MILLER closed the presentation by analyzing listening trends, noting that the PPM weekly cume has reached its highest point in 15 months, with MAY 2021 (122.1 million) close to the pre-COVID level of MARCH 2020 (124.2 million) and well ahead of the low point of APRIL 2020; and indexing between 106 and 108 on a year-to-year basis. Quarter hour listening has also rebounded close to pre-pandemic levels. PPM share trends over the pandemic have fluctuated by format, with News-Talk, the leader, below its JANUARY 2021 peak, and most formats showing their usual seasonal ebbs and flows. Diary market data showed similar numbers, with cume in MAY 2021 equalling the pre-COVID number for MARCH 2020 (30.9 million).

« see more Net News