Giddens (Photo: Ebru Yildiz)

Americana music icon RHIANNON GIDDENS has been inked to a four-book publishing deal with CANDLEWICK PRESS, beginning with two picture books. The first is titled after her song honoring the 155th anniversary of JUNETEENTH, "Build A House," and is due in the Fall of 2022.

Additionally, the NONESUCH artist's AUDIBLE original, "To Balance On Bridges," will debut on THURSDAY, JULY 22nd as a part of the AUDIBLE series, "Words + Music." The 90-minute memoir will dive into her experiences throughout life and as an artist, dating back to her childhood. The AUDIBLE series is available for listening here.

