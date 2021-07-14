-
Rhiannon Giddens Signs Four-Book Publishing Deal With Candlewick Press
July 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Americana music icon RHIANNON GIDDENS has been inked to a four-book publishing deal with CANDLEWICK PRESS, beginning with two picture books. The first is titled after her song honoring the 155th anniversary of JUNETEENTH, "Build A House," and is due in the Fall of 2022.
Additionally, the NONESUCH artist's AUDIBLE original, "To Balance On Bridges," will debut on THURSDAY, JULY 22nd as a part of the AUDIBLE series, "Words + Music." The 90-minute memoir will dive into her experiences throughout life and as an artist, dating back to her childhood. The AUDIBLE series is available for listening here.