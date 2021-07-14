Sold

CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING II, LLC is selling News-Talk WZFC-A (formerly WINC-A)/WINCHESTER, VA to COLONIAL RADIO GROUP OF WILLIAMSPORT, LLC for $25,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

DAVE'S BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Country KCYS/SEASIDE, OR to JEFF HUFFMAN's JACOBS RADIO PROGRAMMING, LLC for $5,000 plus $45,000 for equipment.

And RITMO BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of W281CM/MILLVILLE, NJ to EDWIN ANDRADE's THE VOICE RADIO WILMINGTON, LLC for $250,000. The primary station is an HD subchannel of WJBR/WILMINGTON, DE, airing the buyer's MAXIMA FM Tropical format under an LMA.

