Official Broadcast Partner

The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME (TRHOF) has designated MADE IN TEXAS RADIO (MITR) as its official broadcast partner in an alliance that will provide on-air support for the organization’s mission, create shared revenue opportunities and foster the exchange of content and other resources.

“MITR provides the perfect communication vehicle for our message,“ said TRHOF Executive Dir. DOUG HARRIS. “The commitment that Program Director KEEGAN LUCAS and his MITR team have made to the spirit of TEXAS music matches the passion of our inductees, several of whom regularly appear on its airwaves.”

LUCAS, who joined the MITR staff in 2016, added, "This is a great fit. We’re looking forward to further connecting our listeners and our artists to the legend and lore of TEXAS radio in a way that will be rewarding to all partners.”

MADE IN TEXAS RADIO, a project of HOUSTON-based RFC MEDIA, provides an arena for TEXAS artists to be heard, discovered and celebrated. RFC’s management and on-air roster features six TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees, including RFC Co-founder PATRICK FANT.

