Spencer (Photo: Shore Fire Media)

UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA) announced TODAY (7/14) the signing of independent Country artist BRITTNEY SPENCER. The SPOTIFY and PANDORA 2021 “Artist to Watch” will hit the road, opening shows for JASON ISBELL and making stops at festivals like MERLEFEST, as well as the MELISSA ETHERIDGE Cruise and CAYAMO Cruise 2022.

UTA Agent JEFFERY HASSON said, “We are incredibly honored to represent such an amazingly talented artist such as BRITTNEY. [Her] ability to tackle deep and relatable subject matters with such power and control vocally is inspiring. It was clear to us from the first meeting that BRITTNEY has such an important voice for the future, and we’re honored to help share that with the world through every area at UTA.”

“I’m so excited to partner with UTA," said SPENCER. “I’m confident this partnership will aid in helping me find creative, innovative ways to build out my live show and connect with lots of music lovers along the way. Live shows are finally back, and I feel more ready than ever with this incredible new addition to my team.”

SPENCER is managed by ANDREW COHEN at COHENCIDENCE PROJECTS.

