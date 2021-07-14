Evolving Media Landscape

The annual PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE (PRPD) is set to happen MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th through WEDNESDAY the 15th. Like the 2020 conference, it will be a virtual gathering. The theme this year will be “REdefining Public Media.”

The PRPD website states, “As most Americans transition from lockdowns, working from home and other lifestyle disruptions, the impact on media usage, including the listening patterns of public radio listeners, remains in flux.”

PRPD President/Exec. Dir. ABBY GOLDSTEIN recently told KEN MILLS in a SPARK NEWS interview, “We’re at a crossroads and we must either embrace this new environment and forge new relationships around the content we provide or wither and decline.”

The schedule announcement will be on JULY 23rd and the full agenda will be revealed on AUGUST 18th.

To learn more about the conference and to register, visit here.





