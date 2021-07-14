-
Melissa Charvis And Bethany Kent Join Audacy Central Promotion Team As Promotion Director, Concerts & Experiences
AUDACY has appointed MELISSA CHARVIS and BETHANY KENT to its Central Promotion Team, both serving as Promotion Director, Concerts & Experiences.
CHARVIS has worked in LOS ANGELES radio for more than 15 years. She was most recently with AUDACY/SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (LOS ANGELES, SAN DIEGO, RIVERSIDE, and PALM SPRINGS) as Regional Contest Director.
KENT is also a 15+ year radio vet who joins AUDACY after a long stint at MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK, where she most recently was Dir./Marketing & Events.