Britney Spears (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

A judge yesterday granted BRITNEY SPEARS the right to hire her own attorney in the 13-year battle over her conservatorship. SPEARS once again made public her desires, tearfully begging the judge to strip her father of any control over her at today's hearing in an L.A. courtroom, charging him with "conservatorship abuse.".

#FreeBRITNEY fans gathered outside the STANLEY MOSK COURTHOUSE in L.A. calling for the conservatorship to end while waiting for the pop star to make her statement..

SPEARS had been in talks with A-list attorney MATTHEW ROSENGART, a former federal prosecutor/ The singer had been represented by a court-appointed attorney since she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 with her father, JAMIE SPEARS, acting as her sole conservator.

Bringing on ROSENGART would be the first step in BRITNEY trying to remove her father from the conservatorship, then terminate the agreement altogether.

Earlier this week, SPEARS signed a legal document that stated, “Pursuant to my statement in open court on JUNE 23rd, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father, JAMIE P. SPEARS, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at GREENBERG, TRAURIG, LLP, as set forth above.”

Over the last few weeks, SPEARS’ longtime manager, LARRY RUDOLPH, resigned after 25 years; wealth management firm, BESSEMER TRUST, pulled out as co-conservator of her estate; and her court-appointed attorney, SAMUEL D. INGHAM III, asked the court to resign from the case.

Public interest in the case has exploded, with fans and #FreeBRITNEY supporters rallying behind the singer. The conservatorship has been the subject of renewed interest, ever since the NEW YORK TIMES-produced documentary, “Framing BRITNEY SPEARS,” was released in FEBRUARY. Just this week, the documentary received two EMMY nominations.

