SUPERADIO NETWORKS has signed on to use REATRO VENTURES' ARC SOFTWARE affiliate research and automation platform. SUPERADIO will use ARC, developed by former SUN BROADCAST GROUP CEO JASON BAILEY, for its affiliation and reporting processes.

SUPERADIO Pres. ERIC FAISON said, “We’re excited to finally make the move to ARC. The software brings everything needed for affiliate sales and syndication under one roof. It really is an all-purpose tool designed specifically for what we do.”

BAILEY said, “It’s such an incredible honor to have SUPERADIO join the ARC family. What started out as a simple piece of software to automate the affiliation process during my time at SBG, has now turned into a tool that is embraced by more than half the network radio industry with many more on the way.”

Find out more at arcsoftware.us.

