It's the untold story of a musical movement that inspired millions. JESUS music came from AMERICA’s 1960s counterculture movement to become a worldwide phenomenon.



THE JESUS MUSIC documentary shows the journey from CALVARY CHAPEL in COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA all of the way to the multibillion-dollar industry of Contemporary Christian Music today.



Directed by the ERWIN brothers (“I Still Believe”, “American Underdog: The KURT WARNER Story”), THE JESUS MUSIC is for CCM fans and features interviews with the genre’s biggest stars, including AMY GRANT, MICHAEL W. SMITH, TOBYMAC, KIRK FRANKLIN, and LAUREN DAIGLE.

THE JESUS MUSIC movie and soundtrack is coming FALL 2021. You can watch the movie trailer here.

