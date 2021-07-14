Dave Grohl (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

THE FOO FIGHTERS took to INSTAGRAM to postpone this SATURDAY (7/17) night's scheduled show at the FORUM in LOS ANGELES due to one of their company testing positive for COVID.

"The show at THE FORUM scheduled for this SATURDAY has been postponed due to a positive COVID case within the FOO camp. A new date will be announced in due time. If you managed to score a ticket, it will be honoured on the new date. FooFightersLive.com is thinking of everyone in FFHQ and hoping they’re being well looked after!

« see more Net News