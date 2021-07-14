Alliance For Women In Media Celebrate 70th Anniversary

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA (AWM) will celebrate its 70th anniversary, which includes the launch of a VOICES OF COURAGE digital tapestry, a commemorative logo and a social media campaign, using #VoicesOfCourage and #70YearsOfCourage.

AWM/F President BECKY BROOKS commented, “The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA was founded by courageous women 70 years ago and has been led by courageous women (and men) ever since. It is fitting that we are celebrating 70 years of courage in tandem with recognizing the unparalleled determination and bravery shown by frontline journalists over the last year through the 46th annual GRACIE AWARDS. This marks an important year in our organization’s history, and we are committed to supporting and advancing women in media for another 70 years.”

In 1960, the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA formed an educational foundation – the first of its kind established by any professional broadcasting organization, and in 1975, the FOUNDATION began an annual awards program, recognizing outstanding content created by, for and about women. In 1997 those awards became THE GRACIES, named after GRACIE ALLEN, a media pioneer who embodied the character of the awards.

