June Analysis

JUNE was a very busy month and the Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., aided and abetted by our collaborators at XTRENDS, are here to break it down for you. There were a lot of “days” during the survey – Father’s, Flag, Memorial, and Juneteenth. The last two each came with a three-day weekend. Plus, summer vacation season semi-officially began. All of these had the potential to change the lives of your ardent fans and, thus, their radio listening habits. This survey ran from MAY 27TH through JUNE 23rd. Let’s see what happened.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: Lucky Sevens

It is not often, especially in a market this size, that we see three stations exceeding a seven share 6+. We looked back over the last 14 surveys and not counting the Holiday survey, this is the first time it happened. We begin with COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) which moved up to #1 with its first up book since FEBRUARY (7.7-7.9). This ended the two-book winning streak for COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105 FM) which stepped down to #2 (8.5-7.5). Repeating at #3 but with its highest Frosty-free share in over a year was AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) (6.2-7.1). SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92) remained at #4 (5.7-5.8) while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) sat at #5 for the fourth straight survey (5.3-5.1). Making a bid to crack the top five was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9) which had its best outing since JANUARY (4.1-4.8). WLYF assumed cume command with a 9.0% increase (806,300-878,500). The market was up by a more modest 0.4%.

The song remained the same 25-54. Even though WHQT posted its lowest share since Alvin refused to put that harmonica down, the station was #1 for the sixth straight survey. WLYF ended a two-book slide as it skipped up to #2 but was still about a share off the pace. WBGG received a large infusion of share as it advanced from #7 to #3. WFEZ dipped to #4 with a slight increase in share. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7 FM) stood alone at #5 as it was up for the third book in a row. AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) fell four places to #6 as it ended a strong two-book surge. It was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) which suffered a slight decrease in share.

For the fourth book in a row WLYF was the leading station 18-34 though it posted its lowest share of the run. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99JAMZ) was up three places to #2 as it ended a two-book slide. WFEZ remained at #3 with a small increase but was forced to share with WHQT which stepped up from #4 as it got back some of last month’s huge share loss. WMXJ lost most of last survey’s massive share increase and fell three slots to #5. It found company there as a flat iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) moved up one spot.

WHQT captured the 18-49 flag for the sixth straight survey. However, it did have a down book while WLYF got back most of last month’s big share loss. The end result was that the stations were named co-leaders of the demo. WFEZ was off slightly but held on to the #3 slot while WEDR moved from #6 to #4 with a solid share increase. WXDJ repeated at #5 with a flat performance. WBGG advanced from a tie at #11 to #6 while WMXJ dropped from #4 into a tie at #7 with WHYI.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: 50 Rock

It was a good month to celebrate a 50th birthday as AUDACY Active Rock KISW (THE ROCK) moved up to #1 6+ (6.5-6.5). It did have to share the party favors with SINCLAIR News KOMO-A which also landed at #1 (up from #8) with its best outing in over a year (4.3-6.5). Last month’s leader – BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F – slipped to #3 with its lowest mark in over a year (6.6-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK stepped up to #4 with its highest score since JANUARY (4.5-5.5). UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW had its lowest total since AUGUST as it slipped to #5. Two stations bid a fond farewell to the top five. HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9) dipped to #7 (4.5-4.5) while FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP dropped from #4 to a tie at #12 with its smallest share since DECEMBER (4.7-3.2). KRWM was back to the #1 cume spot with a 4.2% increase (575,300-599,600). The market grew by 0.9%.

KISW continued to dominate 25-54 as it sat in first place for the fifth book in a row. How dominant? It was better than three shares ahead of the two stations in a tie at #2. KUOW moved up from #3 but with its lowest mark since AUGUST. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN’ 92.5) advanced from #4 as it ended a two-book slide. Posting its fifth straight up book was iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1). The station stepped up to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR-F (95.7 THE JET) landed at #5 with its best showing since AUGUST. KOMO-A had a massive share increase to launch itself from a tie at #13 to #6. KEXP fell five places to #7 as it lost a massive chunk of share.

Things got a bit interesting in the 18-34 arena. KISW was #1 for the eighth straight survey but with its lowest share since NOVEMBER. KBKS had its best book in over a year as it moved up to #2 and less than a half share behind the leader. KQMV stepped up to #3 as it rebounded from a down book. Three stations that had previously been outside the top five had their own private Zoom meeting at #4. AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) was off slightly while KRWM moved up thanks to its first up book since JANUARY. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) completed the triad by advancing from a tie at #8 with its highest total in exactly a year. Two stations fell out of the top five and became part of a trio at #7. KEXP slid from #2 while KUOW dropped from #5. iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM) leapt from a tie at #12 as it halted a two-book slide.

For the 13th time in the last 14 books KISW was #1 18-49. The station was also back in double digits. KQMV moved up a couple of slots to #2 with a solid share increase but trailed the leader by better than three shares. KUOW repeated at #3 but with its lowest number since OCTOBER. Moving up to #4 with its highest share in over a year was KBKS while KEXP fell to #5 with its lowest total since DECEMBER.

DETROIT: Nothing Like The Classics

This was the third survey in a row where the 6+ competition was dominated by stations that play nothing but old stuff. Moving back to #1 was BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX (6.8-6.9) while AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC moved back down to #2 (7.2-6.4). The rest of the top five remained unchanged. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) remained at #3 but with its third straight down book (5.8-5.6). BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF repeated at #4 (5.5-5.5) while iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC stayed at #5 (5.3-5.3). Moving up five slots to #6 was AUDACY Country WYCD which posted its largest share since OCTOBER. WNIC remained the cume leader with a gain of 1.2% (900,900-911,600). The market was off by 0.5%.

WRIF was the #1 station 25-54 for the sixth straight survey. Though it was off slightly the station held better than a share lead over WCSX which moved back up to #2 as it rebounded from a down book. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB dipped to #3 with its lowest mark since JANUARY. A flat WNIC stood alone at #4 while two stations moved up and into a tie at #5. WYCD turned it up from #11 with its best showing since JULY while BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) advanced from #7 with its highest share in over a year. WOMC fell from #3 to #7.

We were headed into overtime in the 18-34 contest. WJLB was flat to remain in first place but was required to share the spotlight with WYCD which leapt from #4 with its highest score in over a year. A flat WCSX repeated at #3 while WRIF slipped to #4 with its lowest mark since SEPTEMBER. WNIC inched up to #5 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) had its smallest share in over a year as it slipped to #7 and into a tie with WOMC.

This was the sixth straight 18-49 win for a slightly up WRIF. WJLB was off slightly to finish in second place for the fifth book in a row. The stations were about a share distant. WNIC was up two places to #3 with its third up book in a row. WCSX dipped to #4 with a modest loss. It was paired with WYCD which rocketed up from #8 with its highest total since OCTOBER. Not far behind that duo was WMGC which stepped up to #6 with its best book in exactly a year. WOMC dropped from #4 to #7.

PHOENIX: An Easy Eight

The top three spots 6+ were housed in the same complex. iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) captured the crown for the eighth book in a row (6.2-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX regained half of last month’s lost share as it moved up to #2 (5.5-6.0). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) climbed up to #3 with its first up book since JANUARY (4.6-4.9). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX slipped to #4 as it returned all of last month’s share increase – plus a little extra (5.6-4.7). It was joined in that space by a surprise contestant. BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP advanced from #17 with its highest share in over a year (2.6-4.7). On the surface one would assume this was due to the PHOENIX SUNS NBA run. However, KMVP is not the radio flagship. It does air the DIAMONDBACKS which stink this year. AUDACY Classic Hits KOOL had its lowest share since we were all trying to figure out how to pronounce Wenceslas (4.6-3.9). KESZ was still the cume champ with a 1.1% decline (948,000-937,400). That almost matched the 1.0% decrease for the entire market.

Two stations were definitely not practicing social distancing atop the 25-54 leaderboard. KESZ and KNIX landed in a tie at #1. Both stations bounced back from down books. Last month’s leader was ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5). It dipped to #3 with a modest loss. KYOT had its best outing since SEPTEMBER which pushed the station from #7 to #4. KSLX slipped to #5 as it returned all of last month’s solid share increase. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD was close behind at #6 with a small loss while KOOL dropped two places to #7 as it returned most of last survey’s large increase.

KNIX has been on a roll of late as it captured its fourth consecutive 18-34 win. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (KISS 104.7) finished in second place, also for the fourth book in a row. KNIX had a big increase while KZZP had a modest loss which expanded the gap between the two stations to better than two shares. KUPD repeated at #3 with a slight loss while AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) stepped up to #4 with its best performance since JANUARY. KESZ leapt from #12 to #5 with a massive share increase. SIERRA H Top 40/R KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE) dipped to #6 with a slight loss. KYOT dropped from #4 to #7.

KESZ had its best Frosty-free share in over a year as it moved up to #1 18-49. It traded places with KLNZ which slid to #3 as it ended a strong two-book surge. In between those two was KNIX which remained in place as it regained about half of last survey’s huge share loss. KYOT remained in a tie at #4 with a slight increase but it had a new partner. KALV advanced from #7 with its best book in over a year. KZZP dropped five places to #9 as it returned all of last month’s modest share increase.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Time Is Tight

Over the previous four surveys HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95) had been on 6+ cruise control. The station won every book by a wide margin. It made it five in a row with this survey but with its lowest share since JANUARY (9.0-8.1). It was definitely hearing footsteps from a couple of other stations. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) repeated at #2 but with its highest Frosty-free share in over a year (7.3-8.0). UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS-F received a massive share infusion (4.8-7.9) to move up six places to #3. MPR N/T KNOW dipped to #4 with its smallest share in over a year (6.6-5.9) while three stations stood together at #5. iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) slipped from #4 with its first down book since we were warned to neither pout nor cry (6.2-5.4). AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) stepped up from #6 (5.9-5.4) while AUDACY Talk WCCO-A advanced from #7 (5.8-5.4). iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) dropped to #8 with its lowest score since JULY (6.0-5.2). KQQL remained in the cume lead with a 5.4% growth spurt (812,200-856,400). The market was down by 0.8%.

KSTP-F was the 25-54 winner for the fourth book in a row but with the lowest share of that span. KQQL narrowed the gap to under a share as it moved up two places to #2. KTIS had its best book in over a year as it soared from #11 to #3. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) slipped a couple of places to #4 while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB stepped up to #5 with a slight increase. KZJK dropped to #6 as it returned some of last month’s huge increase. KFXN fell from #3 to #7 with its lowest offensive output since AUGUST.

For the first time since DECEMBER KDWB was in control of the 18-34 demo. The station moved up from #4 with its best showing since OCTOBER. This ended the four-book winning streak for KSTP-F which dipped to #2 and about a half share off the lead. KZJK dipped to #3 and was met there by iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1) which moved up from a tie at#6 with a huge share increase. The station has more than doubled its share since MARCH when it was sitting at #11. KQQL stepped up to #5 with its second straight huge share increase. KEEY slid three places to #6 while KXXR dropped to #8 with its lowest total in over a year.

This was the fifth straight 18-49 win for KSTP-F and the station just missed hitting double digits for the third book in a row. KTIS had another massive share increase as it rose from #9 to #2 but it was still more than a share off the lead. KDWB stepped up to #3 with a slight increase while two stations dropped down and into a tie at #4. KXXR slid from #2 while KZJK stepped back from #3 as it returned about half of last month’s huge increase. KQQL was close behind at #6 with its best Frosty-free share since NOVEMBER. KFXN fell from a tie at #4 into a tie at #7 with KEEY.

Those are the facts, at least how NIELSEN reported them, and we interpret them. Thank you for your attention. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will now go into sleep mode until next month.

