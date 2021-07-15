Fred Jacobs

JACOBA MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS writes, "We love predictions. It's always exciting when the year ends to tune into futurists and other soothsayers in an effort to learn what's next. The problem is, no one is ever held accountable for their wrong-headed prognostications.

"You have to really be off the mark for society to remember your ridiculous ideas. And in fact, one of the dumbest actually occurred not all that long ago. The culprit was scientist CLIFFORD STOLL, and unfortunately for him, he occupied a rather big and influential stage when he made his ill-fated remarks.

"At the time, STOLL wrote for NEWSWEEK (which would stop publishing a physical magazine in 2011 in favor an online magazine). NEWSTATESMAN's AMELIA TAIT reported STOLL's vision of the Internet's future was fantastically wrong."

