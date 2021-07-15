Rodrigo

OLIVIA RODRIGO visited the WHITE HOUSE on WEDNESDAY to meet with President JOE BIDEN and DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, to record videos to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID, reported by CNN and many other news outlets. The 18-year-old singer of hits "Drivers License," and "good 4 u," and has more than 28 million followers across her social media channels.

"I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination," RODRIGO said from the WHITE HOUSE press briefing room podium. "I'm in awe of the work President BIDEN and Dr. FAUCI have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative. It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."

