A summer sell-out

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has confirmed that tickets for its two-day “CMA SUMMER JAM” sold out four minutes after they went on sale YESTERDAY (7/14). The event is set for TUESDAY, JULY 27th and WEDNESDAY, JULY 28th at NASHVILLE’s ASCEND AMPHITHEATER (NET NEWS 7/12). The shows will be filmed and edited into a three-hour primetime special to air on ABC later in the summer.

Among the 18 announced performers are LUKE BRYAN, BLAKE SHELTON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DIERKS BENTLEY, LUKE COMBS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, MIRANDA LAMBERT and THOMAS RHETT. A portion of the ticket sale net proceeds will benefit the CMA FOUNDATION, which benefits music education programs in schools across the country.

