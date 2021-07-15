TuneIn Partner

TUNEIN has pacted with ad tech firm TRIPLELIFT for video ads on the audio platform. TUNEIN is using TRIPLELIFT for its "Native and Branded Video" advertising and is also offering ad buyers access to TRIPLELIFT's In-Stream and Display inventory.

TUNEIN CRO ROB DEICHERT, in a press release, credited TRIPLELIFT with achieving an over-60% completion rate, "giving us confidence that our users appreciate the quality of an ad experience that complements their listening experience." TRIPLELIFT SVP/Global Supply MICHAEL LEHMAN added that "this partnership create(s) new, native-only ad opportunities on TUNEIN," giving listeners "an ad experience that is a natural extension of the content they're tuning into."

