Olympic Gold Medalist sprinter DONOVAN BAILEY is the host of a new podcast for ACAST, "RUNNING THINGS." The weekly show, debuting JULY 22nd and co-hosted by SIMON JAIN, will address cultural issues from BLACK LIVES MATTER to pop culture and sports. The first two episodes include discussion of the 2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS.

BAILEY, currently a commentator for the CBC, said, “It’s only by discussing difficult, oftentimes personal topics and exposing ourselves to diverse perspectives that we humble ourselves and grow. I wanted to start a podcast to cultivate that spirit of learning and help people wherever they find themselves on their journey.”

JAIN added, “Many of us often come to conversations with an agenda. On RUNNING THINGS, we wanted to create a space where we all arrive at the table with a willingness to listen, learn, reflect -- and have fun while doing it.”

ACAST Managing Dir./CANADA HEATHER GORDON added, "When we look for partners, we look for those with compelling stories that leave their imprint on us. Few stories compare to that of DONOVAN BAILEY, an icon who pushed the bounds of human achievement and inspired generations.... Through the intimate environment of podcasting, we're bringing the important and inspiring conversations of DONOVAN and SIMON to people all over the world.”

