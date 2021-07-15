Flowers

"CRIME JUNKIE" host and AUDIOCHUCK Founder/CEO ASHLEY FLOWERS has launched a nonprofit aimed at helping solve cold case crimes, SEASON OF JUSTICE. The organization will raise money to fund law enforcement agencies and families' efforts to solve cold cases via grants to help pay for advanced DNA testing as well as providing financial resources to pay for awareness campaigns by crime victims and their families.

"I've had the honor of speaking with both law enforcement officers and victims, spending countless hours hearing their stories and learning about these criminal cases that have dramatically impacted their lives," said FLOWERS, adding that she hopes the organization "can be a valuable resource to help aid in solving cold cases and bring some sense of closure to victims and their families."

"Recent breakthroughs in decades-old crimes have demonstrated how advanced DNA solutions can help crack open cold cases. However, one of the biggest hurdles to solving these cases is the lack of funding for this intensive testing," said Exec. Dir. STEVE DUBOIS, a former Director of CRIME STOPPERS OF CENTRAL INDIANA. "Our mission is to break down this financial barrier and thus far we've distributed more than $226,000 for 31 unsolved cases."

Find out more at www.seasonofjustice.org.

